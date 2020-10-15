Board suspends Cobb teacher who took student to his home

Explore Panel recommends suspending Cobb teacher for taking student to his home

On Sept. 9, 2019, the student left the school with Jordan, who took him to his home where the student took a shower, ate a steak dinner and watched a movie with the teacher’s family.

Jordan said last week during testimony before the panel that before he brought the student home, he spoke with a school counselor to make sure he was not violating any district policies. The counselor told him she had contacted the student’s mother and that Jordan would be fine, saying “many teachers have done it in the past,” he said.

The student’s mother told the panel that said she did not give permission for her son to go to the teacher’s home. She also refuted allegations that she would have kicked her son out of her home for being bisexual.

Robyn Webb of Hoffer & Webb, LLC, Jordan’s attorney, told the panel during last week’s hearing that the teacher has a “squeaky clean record” during his 21-year tenure at Campbell. Jordan, she said, was being punished by the district because of his caring nature and that he’s gay.

Attorneys for the school district also argued that Jordan violated the system’s policy by discussing the student’s sexuality with him. Jordan denied the district’s assertion, and told the panel the only time it was brought up was when the student talked about it with him.

Jordan was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 10, and his name was scrubbed from Campbell’s website. It’s unclear if he will resume teaching at Campbell or be moved to another high school.