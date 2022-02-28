Atlanta’s Center for Black Women’s Wellness reopens after expansion

After more than three decades, the Center for Black Women’s Wellness has expanded at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in southwest Atlanta to serve more residents with affordable health care.
The center’s clientele base can now grow from 1,300 to 2,600 patients over the next six months thanks to an additional 1,500 square feet of space, according to the nonprofit.
Jemea Dorsey, the nonprofit’s CEO, said they provide free primary health care and mental health services to anyone who is uninsured or underinsured with low to moderate income.
“So many health conditions continue to disproportionately impact the Black community,” she said. “We believe we’re a trusted resource and a safe space for Black women and families and we want folks to know we’re here.”
The center’s goal is to grow from 2,181 to 4,362 client visits a year.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer
Credit: Alyssa Pointer
The nonprofit has provided virtual telehealth care since 2020 after the city-owned Dunbar Center was closed due to the pandemic. But Dorsey said they resumed physical operations in September after completing a $400,000 renovation through a capital campaign funded by the Tull Charitable Foundation, among several other philanthropic groups and individuals.
Dorsey said the center also offers free education programs ranging from healthy cooking to yoga, financial literacy to entrepreneurial training.
Additionally, the center provides home visitation services for pregnant and postpartum women, along with coronavirus vaccinations.
The center’s gynecological services are available on sliding scale fee, Dorsey said. Pricing information on their services is available on their website. The center is located at 477 Windsor Street SW in room 309.
“Our goal in all of this is to continue to be a resource,” Dorsey said. “Not only to the Mechanicsville neighborhood, but to the surrounding areas and throughout Metropolitan Atlanta for all those who are needing these services and don’t have the ability to pay.”
