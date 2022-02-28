Atlanta’s Center for Black Women’s Wellness reopens after expansion

Caption 08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Wiliams, from left, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, right, participate in a roundtable discussion with women at The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer Caption 08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Wiliams, from left, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, right, participate in a roundtable discussion with women at The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The nonprofit has provided virtual telehealth care since 2020 after the city-owned Dunbar Center was closed due to the pandemic. But Dorsey said they resumed physical operations in September after completing a $400,000 renovation through a capital campaign funded by the Tull Charitable Foundation, among several other philanthropic groups and individuals.

Dorsey said the center also offers free education programs ranging from healthy cooking to yoga, financial literacy to entrepreneurial training.

Additionally, the center provides home visitation services for pregnant and postpartum women, along with coronavirus vaccinations.

The center’s gynecological services are available on sliding scale fee, Dorsey said. Pricing information on their services is available on their website. The center is located at 477 Windsor Street SW in room 309.

“Our goal in all of this is to continue to be a resource,” Dorsey said. “Not only to the Mechanicsville neighborhood, but to the surrounding areas and throughout Metropolitan Atlanta for all those who are needing these services and don’t have the ability to pay.”