Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta’s Center for Black Women’s Wellness reopens after expansion

08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey makes remarks during a roundtable discussion with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at The Center for Black Women Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey makes remarks during a roundtable discussion with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at The Center for Black Women Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Larger facility can accommodate twice as many clients

After more than three decades, the Center for Black Women’s Wellness has expanded at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in southwest Atlanta to serve more residents with affordable health care.

The center’s clientele base can now grow from 1,300 to 2,600 patients over the next six months thanks to an additional 1,500 square feet of space, according to the nonprofit.

Jemea Dorsey, the nonprofit’s CEO, said they provide free primary health care and mental health services to anyone who is uninsured or underinsured with low to moderate income.

“So many health conditions continue to disproportionately impact the Black community,” she said. “We believe we’re a trusted resource and a safe space for Black women and families and we want folks to know we’re here.”

The center’s goal is to grow from 2,181 to 4,362 client visits a year.

caption arrowCaption
08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Wiliams, from left, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, right, participate in a roundtable discussion with women at The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Wiliams, from left, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, right, participate in a roundtable discussion with women at The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
08/02/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Wiliams, from left, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Center for Black Women’s Wellness President and CEO Jemea Dorsey and U.S. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, right, participate in a roundtable discussion with women at The Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville community, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The nonprofit has provided virtual telehealth care since 2020 after the city-owned Dunbar Center was closed due to the pandemic. But Dorsey said they resumed physical operations in September after completing a $400,000 renovation through a capital campaign funded by the Tull Charitable Foundation, among several other philanthropic groups and individuals.

Dorsey said the center also offers free education programs ranging from healthy cooking to yoga, financial literacy to entrepreneurial training.

Additionally, the center provides home visitation services for pregnant and postpartum women, along with coronavirus vaccinations.

ExploreInside City Hall: Why Atlanta shed its mask mandate

The center’s gynecological services are available on sliding scale fee, Dorsey said. Pricing information on their services is available on their website. The center is located at 477 Windsor Street SW in room 309.

“Our goal in all of this is to continue to be a resource,” Dorsey said. “Not only to the Mechanicsville neighborhood, but to the surrounding areas and throughout Metropolitan Atlanta for all those who are needing these services and don’t have the ability to pay.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Feb. 28)
32m ago
Gas prices level off in metro Atlanta amid Russia invasion of Ukraine
1h ago
Struggling during the pandemic? Free virtual support groups offered
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top