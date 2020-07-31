Atlanta superintendent urges families to fill out technology survey

“We are committed to making a device and a hotspot available to any child that needs one. I must stress the importance of our students and families completing the technology survey,” she said.

In an earlier APS survey about how to reopen schools, about 17% of respondents reported that not every student in their household had access to a home computer. In that same survey, 6% of respondents said their child did not have reliable high-speed internet at home.

APS announced earlier this month that it would conduct online-only classes during at least the first nine weeks of the school year, or until there is minimal or moderate spread of the coronavirus.

The school board is expected to vote Monday to finalize the Aug. 24 start date for the school year.