Atlanta Public Schools reopening survey shows split opinion

Respondents were split down the middle on the idea of virtual-only instruction, the approach the district announced it will take to start the year. Half of the survey-takers said that idea made them extremely to slightly uncomfortable, while the other half felt the opposite.

Read the APS survey here

Nearly 58% of respondents said they felt slightly to extremely uncomfortable with reopening schools in a full-time, in-person model.

Respondents were more comfortable with a hybrid approach, having students come to school on some days and do virtual lessons on other days. About 57% of respondents said they were extremely to slightly comfortable with that idea.

More than 57% of respondents said they preferred to “return to school for full-time instruction delivered in a model in alignment with health recommendations.” Nearly 37% preferred online-only instruction.

The survey also showed APS still has work to do to make sure every student has a computer at home. About 17% of respondents said that not every child in their household had access to a device and 6% said their child did not have high-speed internet.

The survey provided some information about how the parents, students and staffers want the district to keep people safe when APS reopens school buildings. More than 90% of respondents said they believed it was important for the district to conduct temperature checks and nearly 78% said face masks should be required, a mandate school board members are poised to adopt.

Respondents also believed that students should eat meals in the classroom, instead of in a larger-group cafeteria setting, and that classrooms and buses should be set up for social distancing. But they strongly disagreed with the idea of canceling outdoor recess and gym time.