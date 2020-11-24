Atlanta schools ask students to register to vote for Senate election

Atlanta Public Schools is pushing students to register to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff races.
The district launched its “Good Trouble Voter Campaign,” named after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, in September. APS reported that 576 students registered to vote in the November presidential election as a result of the registration drive.
District officials announced recently they would extend the voter sign-up effort until Dec. 7, the deadline for unregistered voters to register to vote in the Jan. 5 election.
Both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be decided in runoffs. Republican Sen. David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.
APS will share voter information during virtual classes. The district said voter registration forms will be mailed to eligible students.
The effort is in coordination with When We All Vote, a nonprofit spearheaded by Michelle Obama.