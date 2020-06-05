Election 2020: What to know about elections in metro Atlanta

Georgia already had an unusual election year before the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s unusual and complicated.
The year 2020 includes a presidential election and a rare vote involving both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, making this year a busy one for Georgia voters.
The coronavirus outbreak led to cancellation of a planned presidential primary in Georgia on March. 24. The presidential primary has now been included in the state primary, and Georgia officials are urging voters to cast their ballots by mail. The combined state and presidential primary was held on June 9, delayed from the original May 19. The runoff election is Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Georgia will have elections for two U.S. Senate seats in 2020 because of a special election after the announced retirement of Republican Johnny Isakson. Republican David Perdue will be running for re-election in the other Georgia Senate seat. Perdue and his challengers will appear first in the state primary election in May. Republican Kelly Loeffler, appointed to replace Isakson, will appear on a special election ballot in November to decide whether she or a challenger will serve the remaining months of Isakson's term. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are running against Loeffler.
Georgia had set March 24 as the date for its 2020 presidential primary, but the primary has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The delay came after the start of early voting, so some ballots have already been cast.
The primary was held June 9. State and local primary elections on the ballot will include the Georgia Legislature and Georgia's U.S. House members. The runoff will be Aug. 11.
The general election, including the presidential election, will be Tuesday Nov. 3.
Georgia’s presidential primary
The primary is open, meaning voters have a choice whether to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
» May 11: Revised voter registration deadline for Georgia's primary election
» May 18: In-person early voting begins for Georgia's primary election.
» May 30: Mandatory Saturday early voting for Georgia's general primary election
» June 5: Last day for in-person early voting for Georgia's primary election.
» June 9: Primary election day (New date, postponed from March 24).
» July 20-Aug. 7: Early voting for Aug. 11 runoff.
» Aug. 11: Runoff election day
Voting information in your county
» From AJC: Info for Atlanta voters
» Where to vote: Find my polling place
Special elections on June 9 (new date)
In addition to the presidential primaries in metro Atlanta, DeKalb County holds a special election for sheriff. City of Atlanta will hold a referendum on a water and sewer tax extension.
Georgia’s state primary
The primary for state and local elections is Tuesday, June 9. The qualifying period for candidates was March 2-6. The runoff is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Early voting is July 20-Aug. 7
Who may vote?
To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, check with your county elections office, or go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia's Secretary of State.
Deadlines for voter registration
- July 13 is the registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoffs.
- Oct. 5 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election.
Future Atlanta and Georgia elections
The next elections for Georgia governor and other state constitutional offices will be in 2022. Gov. Brian Kemp was elected in 2018.
