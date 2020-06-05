Election 2020: What to know about elections in metro Atlanta

The primary was held June 9. State and local primary elections on the ballot will include the Georgia Legislature and Georgia's U.S. House members. The runoff will be Aug. 11.

The general election, including the presidential election, will be Tuesday Nov. 3.

AJC election updates

> AJC election results

> Georgia election news

> National election news

Georgia’s presidential primary

The primary is open, meaning voters have a choice whether to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

» May 11: Revised voter registration deadline for Georgia's primary election

» May 18: In-person early voting begins for Georgia's primary election.

» May 30: Mandatory Saturday early voting for Georgia's general primary election

» June 5: Last day for in-person early voting for Georgia's primary election.

» June 9: Primary election day (New date, postponed from March 24).

» July 20-Aug. 7: Early voting for Aug. 11 runoff.

» Aug. 11: Runoff election day

Voting information in your county

» From AJC: Info for Atlanta voters

» Where to vote: Find my polling place

» Clayton County voting

» Cobb County voting

» DeKalb County voting

» Fulton County voting

» Gwinnett County voting

Special elections on June 9 (new date)

In addition to the presidential primaries in metro Atlanta, DeKalb County holds a special election for sheriff. City of Atlanta will hold a referendum on a water and sewer tax extension.

Georgia’s state primary

The primary for state and local elections is Tuesday, June 9. The qualifying period for candidates was March 2-6. The runoff is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Early voting is July 20-Aug. 7

Who may vote?

To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, check with your county elections office, or go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia's Secretary of State.

Deadlines for voter registration

July 13 is the registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoffs.

is the registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoffs. Oct. 5 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election.

Future Atlanta and Georgia elections

The next elections for Georgia governor and other state constitutional offices will be in 2022. Gov. Brian Kemp was elected in 2018.

More election coverage from the AJC

» AJC polls of Georgia voters and voting issues

» Explainer: What are ballot questions?

» US House: Five Georgia congressmen draw primary challengers

» Who is running for David Perdue's U.S. Senate seat?

» Who’s running in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

» Who's running in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

» Who is running in Georgia's 9th Congressional District

» Who is running in Georgia's 14th Congressional District

» Election 2020: Inside Georgia's Senate races

» Who is running against Kelly Loeffler for Johnny Isakson's U.S. Senate seat?

» Election news from the AJC politics team

» Upcoming 2020 election dates across the US