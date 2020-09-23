Michelle Obama nonprofit holding food giveaway, voter registration drive in Atlanta this weekend

When We All Vote, the organization launched by Michelle Obama to promote voter participation, is hosting a food distribution and voter registration event in downtown Atlanta this Saturday.
The event, called “Fuel the Vote,” will take place outside Mercedes Benz Stadium and will be drive-thru. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, volunteers plan to provide groceries to 2,500 people and give them resources to vote this November.
Atlanta DJs Swanky and Big Tigger will provide live music at the drive, which is set to take place at The Home Depot Backyard next to the stadium at 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta.
Attendees will be required to stay in their cars and walk-ups will not be permitted, organizers said. Participants are encouraged to register online ahead of time.
When We All Vote was launched in 2018 by the former first lady as a nonpartisan nonprofit to promote voter education and registration. Several celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Janelle Monae, are co-chairs of the organization.