Michelle Obama nonprofit holding food giveaway, voter registration drive in Atlanta this weekend

The event, called “Fuel the Vote,” will take place outside Mercedes Benz Stadium and will be drive-thru. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, volunteers plan to provide groceries to 2,500 people and give them resources to vote this November.

Atlanta DJs Swanky and Big Tigger will provide live music at the drive, which is set to take place at The Home Depot Backyard next to the stadium at 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta.