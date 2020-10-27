X

Atlanta schools register 576 new student voters for Nov. 3 election

Atlanta Public Schools launched a voter registration drive ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than 500 Atlanta high school students registered to vote for the first time as part of a district-wide voter-registration campaign.

Atlanta Public Schools launched the “Good Trouble Voter Campaign,” named after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, last month. By Oct. 5, the state’s registration deadline for first-time voters, 576 Atlanta students had registered, the district recently reported.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Student ambassadors received assistance from the district’s social studies office to conduct voter registration drives.

North Atlanta High School, the largest high school in the district, registered the most students, with 74 new registrations. Booker T. Washington High School registered 65 voters. South Atlanta High School had 52.

Carver Early College had the highest percentage of sign ups among all high schools, with 82% of eligible students registering to vote during the two-week drive.

APS teamed up with the nonprofit When We All Vote to launch the initiative.

