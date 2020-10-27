Atlanta schools register 576 new student voters for Nov. 3 election

More than 500 Atlanta high school students registered to vote for the first time as part of a district-wide voter-registration campaign.
Student ambassadors received assistance from the district’s social studies office to conduct voter registration drives.
North Atlanta High School, the largest high school in the district, registered the most students, with 74 new registrations. Booker T. Washington High School registered 65 voters. South Atlanta High School had 52.
Carver Early College had the highest percentage of sign ups among all high schools, with 82% of eligible students registering to vote during the two-week drive.
APS teamed up with the nonprofit When We All Vote to launch the initiative.