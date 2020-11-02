Georgia has two runoff election dates after the general election

Georgia voters will likely have some unfinished voting business after Tuesday’s general election. Two dates have been set for runoff elections, held to choose the winner of races in which no candidate won a legal majority.
Why two dates? Federal elections, such as the U.S. Senate and Congress, follow different rules for runoffs, including an extension of voter registration. When are the runoffs?
- Dec. 1 for state and local races
- Jan. 5, 2021 for federal races.
The voter registration deadline for the January runoff, which applies only to voters who are not already registered, is Dec. 7, 2020.
Under Georgia law, a runoff is possible in any election with more than two candidates, because state law requires a candidate to be elected by a majority vote. The Georgia special election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler, has 21 candidates, and a runoff was predicted for that race.