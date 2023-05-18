Atlanta Police Department FY24 budget includes proposed $11.7M increase

Schierbaum said that steps Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has taken like a retention bonus, salary increase and take home car program have helped slow attrition rates. But the chief said he did not want to sacrifice the quality of candidates to fill the gap faster.

“We can never become a profession that is about quantity,” he said. “We have to remain to be a quality organization and we’re looking forward to continue to recruit there and invest in our civilian professionals.”

Another area the department is looking to bolster is enhanced technology — from expanding surveillance cameras throughout the city to implementing an electronic citation system.

Investigators have said that the city’s camera system — which includes cameras of residents and businesses who register them with the department — were crucial in the hours-long manhunt of the Midtown shooter who killed one and injured four others at the Northside Medical Midtown building.

Schierbaum said the program currently connects 31,000 cameras across the city.

“This investment in this budget allows us to continue to invest in Connect Atlanta to be able to quickly mitigate individuals that may want to cause harm in our city,” Schierbaum said.

Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed co-responder legislation that sets up a framework for police departments to hire mental health professionals to assist on crisis calls.

Included in the 2024 budget is funds for Atlanta police to start their own co-responder pilot program that will hire six mental health professionals assigned to each zone to help police mitigate arrests.

Among concerns voiced by council members during the presentation is the large vacancy for code enforcement officers that hinders the city’s ability to address problem properties.

Councilman Antonio Lewis also noted that the department’s budget does not include funds to purchase gun lockboxes after the City Council passed a resolution to hand them out free to residents in an effort to curb gun thefts.