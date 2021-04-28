Atlanta plans to install 10,000 streetlights to bolster public safety

The mayor’s “One Atlanta — Light Up the Night” initiative aims to decrease crime by as much as 20 percent in the neighborhoods selected for streetlight expansion, according to a city news release. The work will take place in Southwest Atlanta, which has “a historic underinvestment in streetlights,” according to the city.

“Streetlights are proven to help prevent both crime and traffic crashes. The addition of thousands of lights on our streets will continue our priority to keep our communities safe,” Bottoms said in a released statement.