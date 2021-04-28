Atlanta City Council to vote to allow outdoor events with under 10,000 people

The mayor’s executive order comes as city officials consider having non-essential city of Atlanta employees return to government buildings next month. Those buildings could also be open to the public by mid-July, according to City Council Staff Director Theo Pace.

Atlanta is operating with a five phase COVID-19 Response Plan, and is currently in phase 2, which allows businesses to operate with “severe restrictions.” Phase 3 allows for additional businesses to resume operations with restrictions and capacity limitations.

City Council President Felicia Moore previously said the administration is making plans for entering phases 4 and 5 — which allow city employees to return to buildings, and public access to those buildings, respectively.

A spokesman for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that city officials will continue to monitor case data, and that the phased reopening plan was developed by an expert committee. The phases are based upon COVID-19 metrics, including the number of cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need to wear protective masks outdoors any longer.