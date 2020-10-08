Atlanta Mayor Bottoms endorses Warnock, Ossoff in U.S. Senate races

Ossoff, an investigative journalist, is running in November against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is one of 21 candidates on the ballot in a special election for the seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Brian Kemp when Johnny Isakson retired before the end of his term. A January showdown between the two top finishers in the 21-candidate race is expected, because no candidate is likely to win more than 50% of the vote in November.

Warnock is seen as the leading Democratic candidate in that race after getting the backing of high-profile party leaders like Stacey Abrams, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and now Bottoms.

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff and Jo Handy-Sewell, president of DeKalb Democratic Women, share an elbow bump greeting as he arrives for a yard-sign pickup event on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The widespread support for Warnock has intensified calls for other Democrats running in the special election like Matt Lieberman to drop out ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Some worry that Lieberman’s presence in the race will siphon enough votes from Warnock to lock him out of the runoff. A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Warnock with a sizable lead over Loeffler and fellow Republican Doug Collins, and Lieberman in the single digits.

Lieberman, whose father Joe is a former vice presidential nominee, has flatly rejected talk of quitting and insists he has the same chance as Warnock in the November special election.