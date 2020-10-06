No political moderate, Loeffler channels Trump in Senate bid

Explore Read the AJC profile of Doug Collins

Instead, faced with a challenge from Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Loeffler pivoted to the party’s hard-right flank, framing herself as Trump’s most ardent supporter and, more recently, a champion of his appointment for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat who declares herself “more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

And scenes like her recent campaign stop in Peachtree Corners, an area where Democrats have gained traction since Trump’s 2016 run, show the extent of her strategy to survive a 21-candidate November special election that’s almost certain to end in a January runoff.

Since Kemp named her to the seat in December, she’s brandished a pro-Trump voting record, assailed the “cancel culture” and ripped the Black Lives Matter movement, transforming herself from a little-known newcomer into a household name among some conservatives.

And Collins, in turn, has tried to frame her as an inauthentic messenger — a faux conservative who finagled her way to the coveted appointment by Kemp with a promise to dump at least $20 million of her own fortune on the race.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, left, has come out as a strong supporter of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to an empty seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Credit: Shawn Thew

Her vast fortune — she’s likely the wealthiest member of Congress — has shaped her campaign. As Collins aims to paint her as hopelessly disconnected from average voters, she’s used her bankroll to flood the airwaves with ads and speed her trips across Georgia on board a plush private jet.

“I’ve been attacked for my success, and I’m going to keep fighting against that,” she said at a rally in Buckhead. “Because I’m fighting for every single American’s right and opportunity to live the American dream.”

‘Earned everything’

A co-owner of Atlanta’s WNBA franchise, Loeffler beat out hundreds of rival applicants for Kemp’s favor last year after Isakson announced his retirement.

She cut a low profile in Georgia politics before she was tapped for the coveted seat, though she and her husband, Jeff Sprecher, who owns the company that runs the New York Stock Exchange, were long behind-the-scene players in state politics.

Her selection was Kemp’s most important political decision since he took office in 2019 — and one of his riskiest. He picked Loeffler despite Trump’s initial appeals to appoint Collins to the seat, though the president has since praised both candidates and declined to take sides. In fact, he urged the two rivals to stay in a race that’s divided Georgia’s GOP into separate camps.

As for Kemp, he said his decision boiled down to a few key reasons: She’s “earned everything she’s gotten,” he recently told a cheering crowd, and she’s a conservative with a rural upbringing who “actually believes what she says.”

Those roots trace back to her family farm in Bloomington, Ill., where she grew up weeding soybean fields and playing high school basketball. A stringy teenager, the 5-foot-11 hoops junkie earned the nickname “Newborn Calf.”

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, possibly the richest member of Congress, has pledged to spend $20 million on her own campaign for reelection. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Her career took her to five cities before she was recruited to Atlanta in 2002 to work as an executive for the Intercontinental Exchange, which was then a startup energy trading platform. It has since become a behemoth in financial trading that has gobbled up companies big and small.

Once there, she met and later married Sprecher, the company’s chief executive, who described himself as a “consummate bachelor” who was never going to get hitched — until he fell in love with Loeffler.

The two quickly became a power couple in Atlanta society, hosting events from their $10 million estate in Buckhead and donating to philanthropies. She also rose through the ranks of ICE, last year becoming the chief executive of the company’s bitcoin trading subsidiary, Bakkt.

‘More work’

Her political ambitions were no secret: She flirted with a run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2014 before taking herself out of consideration. She and Sprecher combined to contribute more than $1.6 million to Mitt Romney’s presidential bid in 2012 and cut Kemp an $18,100 check in August 2019, shortly before Isakson announced his retirement.

Still, with no political record and little name recognition, she posed problems and potential for her supporters.

Quickly, some of her past positions threatened to come back to haunt her, as did questions of conflicts of interest.

Perhaps the most serious involved a large number of stocks that she or her husband owned that were sold off shortly after she attended a senators-only coronavirus briefing Jan. 24. Though she was cleared of wrongdoing by federal officials, Collins accuses her of profiting off the pandemic.

When U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, blasted Black Lives Matter, players on the team donned T-shirts supporting her chief Democratic rival in the special election for her seat, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.. Twitter/Sue Bird.

After the WNBA announced plans to honor Black Lives Matter during a summer of mass protests, Loeffler publicly objected, winning favor from some conservatives and sparking calls for her to quit the league. Her team, the Atlanta Dream, responded by opposing her stance and wearing T-shirts on court that promoted Raphael Warnock, her main Democratic rival.

Polls show the race teetering on a knife’s edge. Some show her with a slim advantage over Collins; others show a race that’s too close to call. Both Republicans expect a January runoff against Warnock, the Democratic front-runner, since no candidate in the field is expected to get a majority of the vote.

Her personal fortune has helped her blitz the airwaves with all manner of ads. Some are soft-focus spots about her background; others lob scathing attacks on Collins, a four-term congressman she labels “D.C. Doug.”

In the closing stretch, she’s tried to present herself as someone so steadfastly pro-Trump that she blamed China — and not lax adherence to safety guidelines — for the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“We have so much more work to do to promote our conservative values,” she said at an Atlanta rally. “If we don’t win the White House, if we don’t win the Senate, everything can go against us in this country.”