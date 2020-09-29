Warnock Leads in New Poll

The AJC poll found Trump and Biden both at 47%, with 1% supporting Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and just 4% undecided. For Senate, Perdue and Ossoff were essentially tied, at 47% and 45% respectively. And in the special election Senate race, Loeffler led the field with 24%, with Warnock and Lieberman at about 20% each.

In addition to the races on the November ballot, Quinnipiac asked Georgians about the Senate’s upcoming confirmation debate over Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s choice to succeed Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Although respondents were not asked about Barrett specifically, 52% of likely voters said the seat on the Court should be filled by the winner of the presidential election, while 45% said President Trump should fill it now.

As for the hot-button issues the Supreme Court could rule on in the future, 52% of likely Georgia voters said the Affordable Care Act should remain in place, while 42% said it should not. And a majority, 58%, said they “agree with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion.” A 35% minority said they disagree with the decision.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,125 likely Georgia voters from Sept. 23 - 27, with a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.