Jimmy Carter backs Warnock in crowded U.S. Senate race in Georgia

Recent polls suggest his prospects are fading as Warnock’s ad blitz intensifies. The latest AJC survey showed Warnock in a neck-and-neck race with Loeffler and her top Republican rival, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. Lieberman and former federal prosecutor Ed Tarver lagged further behind.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during the Martin Luther King, Jr. annual commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Since no candidate is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected. Some Democrats worry that Lieberman’s presence in the race will siphon enough votes from Warnock to lock him out of the runoff, depriving the party of a shot at a vulnerable incumbent.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump urged both Collins and Loeffler to stay in the race to drive out GOP turnout during a campaign stop in Atlanta on Friday.

Carter, who at 95 is the nation’s longest-living former president, is not averse to wading into Georgia races. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandson Jason Carter’s 2014 gubernatorial bid, and he campaigned with Stacey Abrams in 2018 in his hometown of Plains.

He cited the still-raging coronavirus pandemic in his endorsement of Warnock, saying that the “nation must continue to march towards progress” while holding to ideals of equality, justice and economic opportunity.

“Reverend Warnock knows the struggles Georgians are facing in this unique crisis — families losing health care, shuttered rural hospitals and record unemployment — all in the middle of a pandemic," he said.