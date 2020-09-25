Obama backs Ossoff, Warnock U.S. Senate bids in Georgia

Former President Barack Obama on Friday endorsed Raphael Warnock’s U.S. Senate campaign, becoming the latest Democrat to rally behind the pastor’s challenge to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler as pressure mounts on his rivals to drop out of the free-for-all race.
Obama also backed Jon Ossoff’s challenge to U.S. Sen. David Perdue and several down-ticket Georgia candidates in competitive elections, including House Minority Leader Bob Trammell.
The development comes as Warnock aims to consolidate Democrats behind his campaign - and his allies urge Matt Lieberman, another Democrat in the contest, to abandon his bid.
Lieberman, a former educator and entrepreneur, has flatly rejected talk of quitting and insists he has the same chance as Warnock in the November special election, which features 21 candidates on the same ballot with no party primary to filter out nominees.
A series of polls released this week by the AJC and other outlets suggest Lieberman’s chances of seriously contesting the seat are dim. The polls show Warnock bunched up with Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins with around 20% of the vote. Lieberman hovers around 10% and Ed Tarver, another Democrat, lags further behind.
Democrats are fretting because they fear that Lieberman’s presence in the contest will siphon just enough votes away from Warnock to allow the two Republicans to squeeze ahead, depriving Democrats of a shot in a January runoff between the top finishers.