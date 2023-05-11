X

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visiting Ethiopia to build relations

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens traveled to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Wednesday to form a new relationship with the African city.

Dickens and several Atlanta officials plan to meet with leaders in government, business, educational institutions and cultural organizations during their time in Ethiopia, according to the mayor’s office. Dickens said in a statement that he’s planning to learn from the African leaders, and that he’s planning to share information about Atlanta.

The mayor’s latest international trip comes as Ethiopian Airlines launches flights to Atlanta this month, marking Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s second carrier with direct flights between Atlanta and cities in Africa. Last year, Dickens traveled to the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of a United States delegation.

The Addis Ababa flights to the world’s busiest airport are slated to begin Tuesday.

According to the mayor’s office, Dickens is planning to return to Atlanta on the inaugural direct flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta. The mayor’s office also said they will share updates from the mayor’s trip on the city’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Atlanta and Addis Ababa are two global cities with important cultural and economic ties,” Dickens said in a statement. “I am excited to deepen those ties through direct commercial air service, which will open more doors for business, tourism and cultural relations. Just as Atlanta will serve as a gateway to the Americas, Addis Ababa will give Atlantans an added gateway to all of Africa.”

About the Author

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

