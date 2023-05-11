Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visiting Ethiopia to build relations

Dickens and several Atlanta officials plan to meet with leaders in government, business, educational institutions and cultural organizations during their time in Ethiopia, according to the mayor’s office. Dickens said in a statement that he’s planning to learn from the African leaders, and that he’s planning to share information about Atlanta.

The mayor’s latest international trip comes as Ethiopian Airlines launches flights to Atlanta this month, marking Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s second carrier with direct flights between Atlanta and cities in Africa. Last year, Dickens traveled to the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of a United States delegation.