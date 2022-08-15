Inside City Hall: The mayor goes to Geneva

---

Combined Shape Caption Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the City Council on Monday, Aug. 8. (Photo via Atlanta City Council Office of Communications) Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Local activists, meanwhile, were quick to call out Dickens over what they view as human rights violations here at home — specifically, the proposal to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County.

The deal, aimed at alleviating overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street, is expected to be voted on by the City Council on Monday afternoon. The plan is controversial, in part because the city spent years looking at ways to decrease the population at its detention center, in the hopes of eventually closing it. A protest involving a number of local activist groups is planned for Monday morning outside City Hall, before the council meets.

Dickens supports the lease agreement, and says he supports eventually repurposing the city’s detention center. He said the city should act to address the “humanitarian crisis” caused by the conditions at Fulton’s jail.

Opponents say there are better ways to reduce the jail population. Devin Franklin with the Southern Center for Human Rights went through one day of Fulton’s jail log — over 700 pages long — and identified over 650 people who had been given bonds under $20,000, but remain in custody because they’re not able to pay them.

A group of doctors and other medical professionals held a press conference near Grady Memorial Hospital on Friday to denounce the deal. And the Policing Alternatives and Diversion program, which works closely with the city to give folks treatment and services instead of arresting them for minor, non-violent offenses, also put out a lengthy statement opposing the proposal.

Dickens made a rare appearance before a City Council committee on Monday to speak in support of the jail deal, and address the greater issue of public safety in Atlanta. In the wake of a deadly shooting at a city park, Dickens addressed crime data specifically related to parks, pushing back on the notion that Atlanta is unsafe.

“If you pull a gun in this town, you are going to jail,” Dickens said. We have a full recap of his remarks.

Big changes are coming to the Five Points MARTA station, with help from the federal and state governments. The AJC’s David Wickert reports that MARTA plans to remove a concrete canopy over the plaza at the downtown station as part of the $200 million renovation. The agency also will improve bus bays, revitalize the station plaza and prepare for future transit-oriented development.

MARTA will receive a $25 million federal grant to help pay for the project, money coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year. The state will pitch in $13.8 million. Here’s an early concept rendering of the Five Points redesign:

Combined Shape Caption A concept rendering of the renovated Five Points MARTA station. (Courtesy of MARTA) Credit: Courtesy / MARTA

There’s new funding available to local organizations that serve Atlanta’s youth. The city announced last week it is partnering with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to create a $1 million Youth Development Grant Program. Organizations that work to help students in the city are now able to apply for up to $50,000 in grant money. The program is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.