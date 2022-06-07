Atlanta City Council OK’s $925,000 settlement for Peoplestown home

Winston said the funds will come from four different accounts, including the city’s Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund.

The money will be sent to the court registry for dispersal among Dwayne Adgar, Arnold Adgar, and the Evans Law Firm, according to a copy of the resolution.

The settlement now awaits Mayor Andre Dickens signature, and it comes after the mayor told WABE last week that the city now has data showing the homes would not survive a massive flooding event. Dickens said the city wants to buy the homes at a fair market value in order to build an underground stormwater vault covered by a water retention garden and pond.

Combined Shape Caption September 12, 2019 - Atlanta - Peoplestown residents Bertha Darden (left) Tanya Washington in front of Washington's home. For the past five years, Peoplestown residents have been in an ongoing legal battle with Atlanta after the city attempted to take their properties through eminent domain. The city approved a proposal that would allow them to purchase the homes located near a flood zone and convert the land into a reservoir and park. Since then efforts to seize the four remaining properties that sit on a stretch of Atlanta Avenue it southeast Atlanta have stalled. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com

At the council meeting on Monday, hours prior to the council’s vote, two Peoplestown homeowners spoke for nearly 20 minutes and criticized the city’s efforts to take their houses. They said the city needs to publicly disclose the evidence that supports the need for their homes to be destroyed for the project.

Tanya Washington told the council that her attorney said on Friday the city is offering her more than $1 million for her home. But she said Dickens promised on the campaign trail last year that he would find a way for them to keep their homes while still building flood protections in the area.

“We’ve been hearing lies after lies after lies,” Bertha Darden said. “Where’s the data for the taking of the 27 homes? Where is the data? Prove it or leave us alone because it’s not fair.”