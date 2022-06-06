Inside City Hall: Atlanta officials want you to weigh in on city spending

The Atlanta City Council is set to vote on the city’s mammoth budget later this month, and now’s your chance to voice your opinion on the city’s spending. On Tuesday, the council is holding a public property tax rate hearing at 6 p.m., quickly followed by an “interactive community budget session” at 6:15.
Residents will have a chance to ask questions or comment on the proposed budget. If you can’t make it in person, you can also email a 15-second video to budgettalk@atlantaga.gov.
The Atlanta Police Department has a new leader. Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum took over as interim chief last week as former chief Rodney Bryant retired — for the second time.
Schierbaum is a 20-year APD veteran, and got rave reviews from the mayor and several council members who have worked with him.
The city is still in the midst of a national search for a permanent chief, and Schierbaum is sure to be considered for that position. Dickens told WABE on Tuesday that he hopes internal candidates apply, including former chiefs who have recently left APD for other departments “that want to come back.”
”I really want someone who knows Atlanta,” Dickens said, adding that police leaders from across the country have slid into his LinkedIn messages to ask about the job.
The mayor also told WABE the city wants to buy four homes caught within the longstanding legal dispute between the city and southeast Atlanta residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood.
When Dickens ran for mayor last year, he promised to find a way to keep the residents in their homes, while also completing the flood protection project that spurred Atlanta to use eminent domain to demolish dozens of homes in the area.
Now he says the homes are located within “a bowl” where they would not survive flooding caused by a “50-year or 100-year weather event. Dickens also said the city would offer a fair value price for the homes.
Peoplestown resident Tanya Washington told us they still want to keep their homes. She’s currently planning to appeal what she calls “deceptive” attempts by the city’s attorneys to toss out her legal challenge against them.
Former city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown recently returned to Atlanta City Hall as a member of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board.
Dickens appointed Brown and 25 other new members to the board to maximize their focus on youth engagement, arts, entertainment and culture, according to the city.
The full 50-person board is on the city’s website.
The Buckhead Public Safety Task Force recently released a 21-page summary of its analysis and action plan following a series of meetings held over a 90-day span.
City Councilwoman Mary Norwood sponsored the formation of the group in January to develop a comprehensive plan to deter crime on the Northside. Their report’s security plan includes 27 recommendations, such as lobbying for the city detention center to be used to reduce overcrowding at the Fulton County jail.
The group also supports the following actions: legislation to strengthen gang laws; a new storage facility for the Fulton County district attorney’s prosecutorial evidence; and enhancements to the police units focused on licensing, alcohol and street racing.
The full report is available on the city council’s website.
The Atlanta Housing Authority recently told us Tishman Speyer has bailed on the mixed-use redevelopment plan for the Atlanta civic center.
The flip-flop surprised city officials after eight months of conversations with the company. AHA President and CEO Eugene Jones said the developers claimed the project was just “not right” for them.
AHA said the proposal included 430 units priced at or below the region’s median income, which is $96,400 for a family of four this year. The AHA wanted to add more affordable units into the plan.
On a brighter note for affordable housing, community leaders celebrated the opening of the “Parkside” development last week.
The new, 182-unit apartment complex is on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Bankhead, steps from a MARTA station and the Beltline’s future Westside Trail. The complex includes one- to three-bedroom units, with monthly rents priced between 50% to 70% of the metro Atlanta’s area median income.
