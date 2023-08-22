Atlanta Councilman Jim Maddox to lie in state at Morehouse on Aug. 23

33 minutes ago
Atlanta City Council has announced the funeral services for Jim Maddox, the former and longtime city councilman who died at age 88 last Wednesday.

Maddox will lie in state inside the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive, SW, on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Drive, SW. The funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, SW.

Maddox’s interment will also take place on Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, NW.

Known as “Dean of the Atlanta City Council,” Maddox was the longest serving elected official in the city’s history. Maddox retired in 2009 after serving for 32 years. He was reelected to represent District 11 eight times.

The veteran council member held the southwest Atlanta seat during the tenure of four different Atlanta mayors dating back to Maynard Jackson’s first term in the 1970s.

In lieu of flowers, the Maddox family has asked the community to make contributions and donations in memory of Maddox to the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA, Quality Living Services, Inc., and Morehouse College. For more information, visit the websites for the Walter Young Family YMCA and Morehouse College.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

