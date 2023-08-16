Jim Maddox, longest-serving Atlanta City Council member, has died

Former Atlanta City Council member Jim Maddox, the longest serving elected official in the city’s history, has died.

Often referred to as the Dean of City Council, Maddox retired in 2009 after serving for 32 years. He was reelected to represent District 11 eight times.

The veteran council member held the southwest Atlanta seat during the tenure of four different Atlanta mayors dating back to Maynard Jackson’s first term in the 1970s.

Atlanta City council members said Wednesday in a statement that Maddox was a “selfless and insightful visionary” who helped lead the charge to establish Atlanta as an international city by building relationships with other countries.

“His representation overseas and efforts helped place Atlanta on a global stage. As a result of his unwavering commitment to his community and city, he left a profound mark,” read a statement attributed to the city council.

Credit: Michael Pugh

Credit: Michael Pugh

During his time in office, Maddox chaired the consequential Community Development and Human Services committee and spearheaded significant legislation to create the city’s 9-1-1 system, produced the Atlanta Sister Cities Commission and created a Tax Allocation District along the Campbellton Corridor.

He also played a prominent role in the creation of the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve.

This week, council members on the Community Development and Human Services committee passed legislation to add his name to the entry signage at the nature preserve.

“(The tribute) is a fitting recognition for a man whose dedication and service contributed so much to the enrichment of the District 11 community, as well as, the City of Atlanta as a whole,” the ordinance says.

