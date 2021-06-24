Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown ‘reimagines’ city in mayoral bid video

Explore Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown officially launches campaign for mayor

The video juxtaposes TV reports of homicides with Brown walking through parts of Atlanta filled with debris before he mourns “the endless cycle of crime.”

In May, his 2016 Mercedes was stolen after four people took off in his car while he was speaking to a business owner. Brown said the four “kids” need rehabilitation and he does not plan to press charges against them if they’re found.

In the video, Brown said he wants to support the city’s middle-class; the impoverished; and “the rest of Atlanta.”

“Unless we do something drastically different, our future will be filled with the same struggles of the past,” Brown said.

“As a councilmember, I fought for living wage jobs, access to affordable housing, food insecurity, and an equitable and just public safety system.”

Brown used the video to acknowledge his own struggles with poverty as his parents moved “in and out of prison.” He said “faith and determination” helped him to create a luxury shoe company before he was elected to council in 2019.

If elected, Brown said he will work with everyone to create “an inclusive ecosystem” that provides quality jobs and safe communities citywide. His full platform, which also focuses on business support and reforming city services, is on his website.