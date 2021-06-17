Sharon Gay offers voters ‘a fresh start’ in her first mayoral bid video

“I don’t bring the allegiance to all the things that have been tried and failed before,” Gay said in a video. “What I bring is a freshness and an opportunity to take a fresh look at how the city ought to operate.”

Gay faces several challengers in the Nov. 2 race, including three city council members and former mayor Kasim Reed. She and Council President Felicia Moore were the only candidates to enter the race before Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not seek reelection.