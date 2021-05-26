BREAKING: City councilman’s car stolen while attending ceremony in NW Atlanta

An Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate became a victim of the city’s crime wave Wednesday after his car was stolen while he was attending an event.
Four people jumped into Councilman Antonio Brown’s car and took off while he was attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The incident happened along Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta about 12:30 p.m. According to Channel 2, Brown had left the car running while he was at the event.
Police are investigating the theft, the news station reported. Brown was not injured in the incident.
The car theft comes within weeks of Brown announcing his mayoral campaign amid an increase in violent crime across the city.
Homicides are up at least 52% from this time last year, while the number of shootings has increased more than 40%, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s most recent crime data.
The surge has led to an outcry from rattled residents and business owners, and pressure is building on public officials to put the epidemic of violence at the forefront of their efforts.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she would not seek reelection this fall, setting the stage for a wide-open race for City Hall.