BreakingNews
1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say
ajc logo
X

Atlanta First United Methodist Church tapped to build affordable housing

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta has broke ground on its first faith-based affordable housing project.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to create 2,000 units on church-owned land as part of his plan to create or preserve 20,000 affordable homes by 2030. He made that announcement in February at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, and he recently announced the church was selected for the initiative.

Atlanta First UMC is planning to build a $140 million, two-tower development with 320 units, Dickens said. He said 85% of those homes will be affordable. The church also plans to create new spaces for the Atlanta First Day School, a new fellowship hall, and more, Dickens said.

ExploreInside City Hall: Atlanta shovels deep into affordable housing agenda

On Sunday, Dickens praised the church for taking its “God-size vision” for 360 Peachtree Street and directing that vision toward the city’s affordable housing goals.

“As Atlanta First UMC concludes their 175th anniversary celebration, they look forward in faith to how they can further impact this community,” Dickens said.

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City leaders revealed in February that Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that creates affordable homes, is using a $1.3 million grant from Wells Fargo to help 15 faith-based organizations build on land owned by places of worship. Meaghan Vlkovic, Enterprise’s vice president and Southeast market leader, said at the time that they want to build units for renters with incomes below 80% of the area median income, which is $69,440 for a family of three.

ExploreAtlanta taps private developers for mixed-use plan at Bowen Homes site

Dickens says more than 200 faith leaders have expressed an interest in learning how to redevelop their land for housing. He told the Georgia Brownfield Association last month that many people attend worship services virtually at their churches, mosques and temples, leaving these organizations with huge underutilized parking lots and adjacent land.

With this in mind, Dickens said 10% of the units within his 20,000-unit goal could be built on the faith community’s underutilized land. He quipped that it’s only fair for the city to set that benchmark since a church typically seeks 10% in tithes from its members.

“We can go vertical on those properties and be able to put senior residents in them or affordable housing,” Dickens said. “Mixed-income communities can come about on church land.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett19h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
21h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
19h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
17h ago

BREAKING: Small plane crashes near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
17h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta unveils MyHealthATL website to aid residents as AMC closes
34m ago
Stockbridge to hold virtual meeting on proposed Henry annexation Tuesday
2h ago
Rick Springfield closes Stockbridge Amphitheater 2022 concert season
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye
1h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top