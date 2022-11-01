Atlanta First United Methodist Church tapped to build affordable housing

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City leaders revealed in February that Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that creates affordable homes, is using a $1.3 million grant from Wells Fargo to help 15 faith-based organizations build on land owned by places of worship. Meaghan Vlkovic, Enterprise’s vice president and Southeast market leader, said at the time that they want to build units for renters with incomes below 80% of the area median income, which is $69,440 for a family of three.

Dickens says more than 200 faith leaders have expressed an interest in learning how to redevelop their land for housing. He told the Georgia Brownfield Association last month that many people attend worship services virtually at their churches, mosques and temples, leaving these organizations with huge underutilized parking lots and adjacent land.

With this in mind, Dickens said 10% of the units within his 20,000-unit goal could be built on the faith community’s underutilized land. He quipped that it’s only fair for the city to set that benchmark since a church typically seeks 10% in tithes from its members.

“We can go vertical on those properties and be able to put senior residents in them or affordable housing,” Dickens said. “Mixed-income communities can come about on church land.”