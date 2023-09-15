After flooding, AUC Career Fair to go on as planned

The AUC Career Fair, to be held at off-campus at AmericasMart in downtown Atlanta, will go on as planned from 1-6 p.m. Friday. The event, months in the making, attracts more than 300 corporations.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and attendees to this event remain our top priority,” said Teresa Southern, spokeswoman for the Atlanta University Center Consortium. “After assessing the situation, we believe that it is safe to proceed with the Career Fair. We have taken necessary precautions to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for all participants.”

Southern said the consortium will continue to support its member schools and “remain in contact with them” as the campuses recover.