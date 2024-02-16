Global consulting giant Accenture has acquired Insight Sourcing, a Peachtree Corners-based firm that help save clients money when they hire workers or buy materials.
By absorbing the 220-employee, 22-year-old company, Accenture will strengthen its own offerings that help guide clients in spending their money, officials said.
Most specifically, Accenture hopes to use Insight’s software and employees to serve private equity clients, according to a statement by Rob Fuhrmann, global lead for sourcing and procurement at Accenture.
“We are taking another important step to position Accenture as a leading provider in sourcing and procurement advisory and execution services,” he said.
Insight Sourcing currently serves more than 60 private equity companies, officials said.
Terms of the deal with Insight Sourcing were not disclosed.
Accenture, which is based in Ireland, recently reported revenues of $16.2 billion for its first fiscal quarter. It had $64.1 billion in revenues for the previous fiscal year.
The company has about 743,000 employees worldwide, said spokeswoman Enxhi Myslymi. In metro Atlanta, the company has long had a sizeable presence, but she declined to say how many employees are here now.
In 2017, the company, which was then in the midst of an ambitious expansion in Midtown, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it had 2,800 employees in Atlanta.
