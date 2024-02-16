BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
Metro Atlanta

Accenture buys 220-worker Peachtree Corners firm

Global consulting firm purchases Insight Sourcing
Accenture is buying Insight Sourcing, a 220-employee firm based in Peachtree Corners. AP file.

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Credit: Greg Bluestein

Accenture is buying Insight Sourcing, a 220-employee firm based in Peachtree Corners. AP file.
By
32 minutes ago

Global consulting giant Accenture has acquired Insight Sourcing, a Peachtree Corners-based firm that help save clients money when they hire workers or buy materials.

By absorbing the 220-employee, 22-year-old company, Accenture will strengthen its own offerings that help guide clients in spending their money, officials said.

Most specifically, Accenture hopes to use Insight’s software and employees to serve private equity clients, according to a statement by Rob Fuhrmann, global lead for sourcing and procurement at Accenture.

“We are taking another important step to position Accenture as a leading provider in sourcing and procurement advisory and execution services,” he said.

Insight Sourcing currently serves more than 60 private equity companies, officials said.

Terms of the deal with Insight Sourcing were not disclosed.

Accenture, which is based in Ireland, recently reported revenues of $16.2 billion for its first fiscal quarter. It had $64.1 billion in revenues for the previous fiscal year.

The company has about 743,000 employees worldwide, said spokeswoman Enxhi Myslymi. In metro Atlanta, the company has long had a sizeable presence, but she declined to say how many employees are here now.

In 2017, the company, which was then in the midst of an ambitious expansion in Midtown, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it had 2,800 employees in Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.