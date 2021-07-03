A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

Here’s a look at major developments over the past week.

Kemp ends Georgia’s pandemic emergency declaration

The public health emergency orders, ratified by lawmakers in March 2020, gave Kemp’s administration the ability to suspend state laws, take direct control of civil staffers, commandeer property, close schools, restrict travel and limit public gatherings.

While many of the authorities weren’t used, the vote empowered Kemp to take steps both big and small to fight the pandemic.

His administration relaxed rules on licensing medical professionals, eased weight limits on trucks, imposed restrictions on businesses, let vaccinations be administered in unorthodox settings and paved the way for increased federal aid for needy families.

During the pandemic, the federal government increased food aid for some families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the program formerly known as food stamps. As many as 750,000 Georgian SNAP recipients benefited, with an extra allotment of $100 per month or more for a family of four.

When Kemp adopted the public health emergency last year, it was the first time in state history a governor had issued such a declaration.

Caption Timothy Hosea (right), regional manager with Hallmark Aviation Services, meets with job seekers at ATL Airport Career Fair at Georgia International Convention Center on Wednesday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pandemic recovery continues

The Georgia Department of Labor processed 20,749 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, far below the stratospheric levels of a year ago but still almost four times the pre-pandemic average.

Since most were not new layoffs, but were refilings of claims, as required once a year by labor department rules, it is a sign of an economy haltingly moving toward health. Though a large number of Georgia workers are still jobless, many businesses are hiring and unemployment numbers should shrink, economists say.

“The economic demand is certainly there,” said Jay Denton, chief analyst at ThinkWhy, which uses its LaborIQ software to analyze employment data. “But it’s about people reengaging in the labor force.”

The number of unemployment benefits claims likely will continue to drop, partly because former gig workers and self-employed workers are no longer eligible. State officials stopped participating in a federal program that allowed Georgians who did that kind of work to collect jobless benefits. Roughly 167,000 people have seen their checks cut off.

Thousands of Georgians taking holiday road trips

Thousands of Fourth of July revelers headed to Georgia’s beaches and mountains for the long holiday weekend as the travel industry continues to recuperate from COVID-19.

Explore Georgia deputy commissioner Mark Jaronski said there’s “a lot of pent-up demand and desire to travel” right now, especially to places with plenty of outdoor activities.

Cabins in Blue Ridge were booked up, and the Golden Isles is seeing record numbers of visitors streaming to beach destinations.

With about 2,000 vacation homes and 6,000 second homes, Fannin County is a big draw for families looking to cool off in North Georgia mountains with whitewater rafting, tubing and kayaking.

Caption Lake Blue Ridge is a popular destination over July 4th weekend. Credit: Fannin County Chamber of Commerce Credit: Fannin County Chamber of Commerce

Though the number of COVID-19 cases has plummeted in Atlanta, the city is remaining cautious. Some restrictions on large events remain. Only recently has the city begun accepting permit applications for outdoor events of up to 49,999 people.

And for the second year, the fireworks show at Centennial Olympic Park has been canceled. The pandemic gets the blame this year too, but in a roundabout way. A decline in convention business for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which operates the park, has meant less revenue for luxuries like fireworks, according to spokesman Randy Lieberman, who said the authority hopes to bring the event back next year. The City of Chamblee also canceled its July 4 fireworks this year.

To be sure, Georgia’s capital city will still play host to many Independence Day celebrations including fireworks displays planned at Stone Mountain, as well as in Decatur, Marietta, Alpharetta and other metro Atlanta cities.

Caption Stone Mountain Park will host its annual light and fireworks July 1 to July 5. Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park Credit: Hand Credit: Hand

Expedia Group said Atlanta was its top-searched destination in Georgia for the 4th of July weekend, with Savannah and Brunswick at No. 2 and 3.

Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau president Scott McQuade, who oversees tourism to Jekyll, St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Little St. Simons and Brunswick, said he expects to see hotel occupancy levels around 90%, “if not even higher” this summer.

One factor affecting the tourism industry that could cause headaches for travelers is the labor crunch. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses say they are having a hard time finding workers.

Staff writers Ariel Hart, Kelly Yamanouchi and Michael E. Kanell contributed to this report.