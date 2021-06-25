Atlanta cuts restrictions for outdoor events with under 50,000 people

Bottoms took the action Thursday with an executive order that directs city officials to begin accepting permit applications for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons, effective immediately. The events can only occur under the guidelines outlined by the city to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor’s latest order comes after Atlanta entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan this month, which allows city employees to return to government buildings. City facilities remain closed to the public until phase 5 of Atlanta’s reopening plan is enacted.