Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Children, pedestrian injured in truck crash at Dunwoody July 4 parade

Police say none of the injured are in critical condition after driver mistakenly hit accelerator.
ajc.com

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By
24 minutes ago

Several children and an adult were injured in a traffic crash during the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody police said Friday.

Just before 10:15 a.m., a truck with a trailer attached paused to switch drivers on the parade route. Police said the new driver “mistakenly” hit the accelerator while switching seats, causing the truck to lunge forward and knock a pedestrian to the ground.

When the driver hit the brakes, the trailer disconnected from the truck and caused several people on the trailer to fall off.

Police say several children and one adult were injured and most were transported to hospitals. None are in critical condition and the parade continued after the accident, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

The Dunwoody 4th of July Parade is about 2.7 miles long and steps off from the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road, then continues west down Mount Vernon Road until it turns right onto Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Dunwoody police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they are still investigating the crash and have no other information to share at this point.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A child plays with a sparkler while waiting for the fireworks show to begin during Roswell’s Annual 4th of July Celebration in 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

It’s a shorter Independence Day weekend. But it can still be dangerous.

This year's July Fourth weekend is just three days, but it has the same potential hazards as every July Fourth celebration. Here's how to stay safe.

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

Police chase ends with driver hitting abandoned gas station, igniting car

Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a vehicle caught fire when the driver struck an abandoned gas station while fleeing an officer, according to Atlanta police.

48m ago

The Latest

APD Stock Photo (Courtesy Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police chase ends with driver hitting abandoned gas station, igniting car

48m ago

Mayor Andre Dickens praises deceased Thomas G. Sampson Sr. as ‘legal giant’

55m ago

256 dogs, cats removed from North Georgia home in suspected hoarding case

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?