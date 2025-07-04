Several children and an adult were injured in a traffic crash during the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody police said Friday.
Just before 10:15 a.m., a truck with a trailer attached paused to switch drivers on the parade route. Police said the new driver “mistakenly” hit the accelerator while switching seats, causing the truck to lunge forward and knock a pedestrian to the ground.
When the driver hit the brakes, the trailer disconnected from the truck and caused several people on the trailer to fall off.
Police say several children and one adult were injured and most were transported to hospitals. None are in critical condition and the parade continued after the accident, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.
The Dunwoody 4th of July Parade is about 2.7 miles long and steps off from the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road, then continues west down Mount Vernon Road until it turns right onto Dunwoody Village Parkway.
Dunwoody police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they are still investigating the crash and have no other information to share at this point.
