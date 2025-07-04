Several children and an adult were injured in a traffic crash during the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody police said Friday.

Just before 10:15 a.m., a truck with a trailer attached paused to switch drivers on the parade route. Police said the new driver “mistakenly” hit the accelerator while switching seats, causing the truck to lunge forward and knock a pedestrian to the ground.

When the driver hit the brakes, the trailer disconnected from the truck and caused several people on the trailer to fall off.