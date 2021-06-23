Chamblee won’t host 4th of July celebration this year

“The annual budget for the City of Chamblee is adopted in December of the year prior. In December, 2020 we made the decision to not budget for events in the summer of 2021 due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, vaccine distribution was just beginning. Projections about when we would have access to vaccinations in Georgia was extremely uncertain,” the written statement said.

Officials anticipated that events later in 2021 like Taste of Chamblee and the Holiday Hoopla would be able to be safely hosted with time to distribute vaccines prior to the events. Both of those events are planned to take place this year and funding has been reserved for them.