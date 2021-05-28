180 new affordable apartments for seniors coming to SW Atlanta

The complex, called Sylvan Hills Senior, is the first part of a larger development project for the land, The Benoit Group said. The 19-acre property was previously home to the Sylvan Circle Apartments, which have been demolished.

The neighborhood, located just north of Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway and east of Fort McPherson, is a historic, mostly residential area. Today, it is predominantly Black, and its residents have a median household income of about $31,000, which is half of the median household income for the city as a whole.

“Sylvan Hills Senior will be an economic catalyst to spur future development on the southside of Atlanta,” said Torian Priestly, chief development officer for The Benoit Group.

The project includes over $21 million in public funding from the city’s Housing Opportunity Bond Program and state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit dollars.