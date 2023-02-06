Actor Viola Davis achieves EGOT with win at Grammys

In addition to Hudson, the other EGOT winners are — in reverse chronological order — Alan Mencken, John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Robert Lopez, Scott Rudin, Whoopi Goldberg, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jonathan Tunick, Marvin Hamlisch, Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Helen Hayes and Richard Rodgers.

Other entertainers — including Barbra Streisand and Harry Belafonte — have won all four awards, but at least one of them was in a non-competitive category (such as special or honorary).

Legend was the youngest person to log all four awards (when he was 39); Gielgud (who did it at 87) was the oldest.

Later in 2023, Davis will appear in the movies “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (as Dr. Volumnia Gaul) and “Air,” in which she plays Michael Jordan’s mom, Deloris.