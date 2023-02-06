Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads

What did Atlanta miss? Ironically, Atlanta’s Big Boi performed Outkast’s “ATLiens” solo while Atlantans watched the commercials. (His Outkast colleague André 3000 seldom performs nowadays.)

Later during the medley, Atlanta’s Lil Baby gave trap music some love performing “Freestyle.”

The identical ads ran again at 10:42 p.m.

This year marks 50 years since DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy threw parties in the Bronx, which many historians consider the start of hip hop via Herc’s two turntables and a mixer. He was not involved in the Grammy medley

Others who participated in the celebration included Missy Elliott, Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah, Method Man, Public Enemy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel.

Paramount+ subscribers on Monday will be able to watch the entire sequence in full.