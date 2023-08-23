Atlanta airport: No disruptions expected if Trump arrives to surrender

Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport does not expect any disruptions to operations Thursday, even if former President Donald Trump does arrive to surrender. “We are aware the former president may travel through ATL tomorrow. We expect no impact to operations,” airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump has said he plans to arrive to Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. “I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social, his social media site.