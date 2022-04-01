Hartsfield-Jackson forecasts rebound in air travel for spring break

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport expects big crowds of spring break travelers over the next couple of weeks, with passenger counts nearing pre-pandemic levels.
The Atlanta airport expects to handle more than 4.9 million passengers between Friday, April 1 and Monday, April 18.
The busiest day of the spring break period is expected to be this Sunday with 310,000 passengers — similar to a typical travel day pre-pandemic. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays are busy days for leisure travel.
Airport officials recommend getting to the airport terminal two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.
“We’re seeing travel numbers climb back to near pre-pandemic figures,” said Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari in a written statement.
Some airport eateries have not yet reopened or are operating shorter hours amid labor shortages. That’s creating long waits for food during busy periods.
The airport said a hologram will be on display in the security queue area to remind travelers that weapons are prohibited in carry-on bags. Hartsfield-Jackson ranked No. 1 for guns uncovered in passengers’ carry-on bags each of the last six years.
