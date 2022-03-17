Spring break is just days away for metro Atlanta schools

Nearly 900,000 metro Atlanta students are about to go on spring break.
Nineteen school districts in the region will hold their spring holiday during the same week: April 4-8.
Public school systems throughout the metro Atlanta area typically coordinate their spring break schedules for the first week of April, though the start and end dates for each school year vary.
School districts largely resumed in-person learning last fall after the COVID-19 pandemic upended classrooms two years ago in March.
The disruption was felt during spring break last year. Some school systems urged students who travelled to get tested for COVID-19 before they returned to classrooms. A couple of districts temporarily moved to online-only classes last year as a precaution following the week-long break.
In recent weeks, districts have reported a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases after a January surge because of the omicron variant.
Here are the spring break dates and school calendars for metro Atlanta school districts:
Atlanta — April 4-8
Buford — April 4-8
Cherokee County — April 4-8
Clayton County — April 4-8
Cobb County — April 4-8
Coweta County — April 4-8
Decatur — April 4-8
DeKalb County — April 4-8
Douglas County — April 4-8
Fayette County — April 4-8
Forsyth County — April 4-8
Fulton County — April 4-8
Gwinnett County — April 4-8
Hall County — April 4-8
Henry County — April 4-8
Marietta — April 4-8
Newton County — April 4-8
Paulding County — April 4-8
Rockdale County — April 4-8
