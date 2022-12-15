Hartsfield-Jackson expects nearly 5.2 million passengers over holidays

Those who have special travel requirements such as wheelchairs should allow an extra 30 minutes on top of that, because of the chance of waits for wheelchair assistance, elevators and security screening.

Security waits during peak times can be more than half an hour long, while lines for checking bags can also be lengthy during busy periods.

The Transportation Security Administration advises passengers to check their bags for prohibited items such as weapons before leaving for the airport, to reduce the chance of delays at the security checkpoint.

Construction on the Terminal South parking deck has reduced the number of parking spaces available next to the terminal. Airport officials have advised travelers to consider parking at the remote ATL West parking deck, connected to the terminal via Sky Train. Private off-airport lots may also offer parking reservations.