ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson expects nearly 5.2 million passengers over holidays

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is preparing to handle nearly 5.2 million passengers over the year-end holidays, with this Friday expected to be the busiest day of the travel period.

An estimated 308,186 passengers are expected to pass through the world’s busiest airport on Friday.

The busy holiday period for the Atlanta airport is expected to run from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.

With the rebound in travel this year, passenger counts are approaching pre-pandemic volumes. The rise of remote work during the pandemic also means some travelers are able to leave town earlier, lengthening the holiday travel period.

ExploreHoliday travel guide to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Int’l Airport

Airport officials are advising passengers to allow extra time to find parking, get through security and find their way through the airport to their gates. Travelers should plan to get to the terminal at least 2.5 hours before domestic departures and 3 hours before international flights.

Those who have special travel requirements such as wheelchairs should allow an extra 30 minutes on top of that, because of the chance of waits for wheelchair assistance, elevators and security screening.

Security waits during peak times can be more than half an hour long, while lines for checking bags can also be lengthy during busy periods.

ExploreAmid long security lines, Hartsfield-Jackson opens overflow checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration advises passengers to check their bags for prohibited items such as weapons before leaving for the airport, to reduce the chance of delays at the security checkpoint.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Construction on the Terminal South parking deck has reduced the number of parking spaces available next to the terminal. Airport officials have advised travelers to consider parking at the remote ATL West parking deck, connected to the terminal via Sky Train. Private off-airport lots may also offer parking reservations.

ExploreDelta pilots union reaches initial agreement for new labor contract

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Delta expects continued recovery in 2023
Delta worker struck by servicing vehicle on Hartsfield-Jackson tarmac
Hartsfield-Jackson’s new gates open more space for United
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
2h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top