Crowds of Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is using a new overflow security checkpoint as queues of Thanksgiving travelers stretch through the terminal early Wednesday morning.
With some wait times nearly half an hour long, Atlanta airport officials are advising travelers to get to the terminal at least two-and-a-half hours before their flights. Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving period.
The airport now has four security checkpoints in the domestic terminal: The main security checkpoint, a North checkpoint, a South checkpoint for PreCheck travelers and the overflow checkpoint.
As passengers filed through the main checkpoint, some passengers were redirected to the overflow checkpoint, which opened for the first time last Friday. Airport and Transportation Security Administration officials have spent weeks preparing for the holiday rush, as passenger traffic is expected to be close to or above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to TSA.
“With the overflow checkpoint and with passengers preparing for their trips, it’s going smoothly,” Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Andrew Gobeil said Wednesday morning.
Gobeil said the airport plans to use the overflow checkpoint from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, when traffic is also expected to be heavy. A total of 2.5 million passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson over the Thanksgiving travel period.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines expects to handle nearly 6 million passengers Nov. 18-29, with nearly 500,000 customers a day.
