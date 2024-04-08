The Airport station will be closed from April 8 until May 19. MARTA said shuttle buses will be in service from 4 a.m. until 2 a.m., and will drop off and pick up passengers at the domestic terminal North lower level, operating every 12 minutes.

Joe Palladi, who lives in Brookhaven, said having MARTA rail service directly to the airport has “tremendous value,” and losing that during this period with shuttle buses as a substitute “adds a degree of difficulty” — especially for travelers to the city who may not know the station is closed.

“It adds delay — and you know, when you’re traveling you just want to get to where you’re going,” Palladi said. He thinks some who would usually take MARTA to and from the airport will opt to drive or get a ride during the closure, increasing vehicle traffic at the terminal.

MARTA officials said the Airport station closure has been scheduled for a slower travel period — after spring break and before Memorial Day weekend and the busy summer travel season.

They opted to close the station for work to replace floor tiles and prepare the site for a new canopy structure, saying it will ensure safety and reduce construction time by 17 months.

There is still more work planned beyond the closure including ceiling and lighting replacement, elevator rehabilitation, new signs, a new RideStore and a public art installation at the MARTA Airport station. The renovation work will continue into 2025 and is scheduled to be completed before the World Cup in 2026, when Atlanta will be a host city.

Airport MARTA station closure: What you need to know

Key dates: The closure is scheduled for April 8 to May 19

What is changing: While the Airport rail station is closed, passengers traveling to and from the airport on MARTA will take a shuttle between the College Park station and the airport’s Terminal North lower level.

How will this affect travel time? MARTA suggests allowing an extra 30 minutes to to reach the airport. The reverse is also true: The shuttle may also take an extra 30 minutes for passengers taking MARTA from the airport.