Another Hyundai supplier plans plant near future Georgia EV factory

“When I announced the largest economic development project in Georgia history last year, I promised it was just the start in bringing even more jobs and opportunity to hardworking Georgians,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release.

Hyundai broke ground in October on what it calls its Metaplant America, which it plans to open in 2025 along I-16 about 30 miles west of Savannah. Hyundai promised to hire 8,100 workers at the EV plant, and state and local leaders have touted Hyundai’s on-site jobs and investment as well as commitments to bring thousands more jobs at suppliers around Georgia as justification for a record-breaking $1.8 billion incentive package.

Founded in 1972, Seoyon operates 32 corporations across the globe and supplies parts to several automakers, including Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia.

Seoyon already has a presence in Georgia, operating a location in LaGrange with 630 jobs. The new factory will not change LaGrange’s operations, the release said.

Company Chairman Ryu Yang-seok said in the release he hopes the future facility will “contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production.” Kemp’s administration said it wants to make Georgia the center of the nation’s domestic EV and clean energy ecosystem.

Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have been announced in Georgia, totaling more than $21 billion in investment and 26,700 jobs. Hyundai suppliers make up more than $1.6 billion in investment, according to the release.