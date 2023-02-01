BreakingNews
Another Hyundai supplier plans plant near future Georgia EV factory

Credit: Seoyon E-HWA

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Seoyon promises 740 jobs and $76 million investment in Chatham County

A Korean automobile parts supplier announced Wednesday that it will open a factory in Coastal Georgia to support Hyundai Motor Group’s future $5.54 billion electric vehicle plant.

Seoyon E-HWA, which manufactures car parts such as door trims, bumpers and seats, committed to building a $76 million factory in Chatham County, according to a news release. The company also promised 740 direct and indirect jobs.

Seoyon’s new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. Production is expected to begin in October 2024.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the fourth large company to flock to the Savannah area because of Hyundai’s future factory. Ecoplastic Corporation, Joon Georgia and Hyundai Mobis all announced plants in Bryan County over the past few months.

“When I announced the largest economic development project in Georgia history last year, I promised it was just the start in bringing even more jobs and opportunity to hardworking Georgians,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release.

Hyundai broke ground in October on what it calls its Metaplant America, which it plans to open in 2025 along I-16 about 30 miles west of Savannah. Hyundai promised to hire 8,100 workers at the EV plant, and state and local leaders have touted Hyundai’s on-site jobs and investment as well as commitments to bring thousands more jobs at suppliers around Georgia as justification for a record-breaking $1.8 billion incentive package.

Founded in 1972, Seoyon operates 32 corporations across the globe and supplies parts to several automakers, including Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia.

Seoyon already has a presence in Georgia, operating a location in LaGrange with 630 jobs. The new factory will not change LaGrange’s operations, the release said.

Company Chairman Ryu Yang-seok said in the release he hopes the future facility will “contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production.” Kemp’s administration said it wants to make Georgia the center of the nation’s domestic EV and clean energy ecosystem.

Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have been announced in Georgia, totaling more than $21 billion in investment and 26,700 jobs. Hyundai suppliers make up more than $1.6 billion in investment, according to the release.

