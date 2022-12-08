SK and Hyundai plan Georgia electric vehicle battery plant, 3,500 jobs

“Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state’s ever-growing automotive industry,” Kemp said in the release.

More than 548,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. through the first nine months of this year, up 70% compared to the same period in 2021, according to auto data firm Kelley Blue Book, which like The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a Cox Enterprises company. EVs made up about 5.4% of all new car sales in the first three quarters of this year, up from 2.7% last year.

The federal government has boosted incentives to produce more EVs and batteries in the United States. Georgia, meanwhile, has positioned itself to be a major player in EVs, also recruiting upstart Rivian, which plans a $5 billion factory about an hour east of Atlanta, where it will employ 7,500.

Hyundai broke ground in October on its sprawling EV and battery factory along I-16 in Bryan County where the company plans to hire 8,100 and produce 300,000 EVs per year in its first phase. That figure is expected to grow to 500,000 and involve several new EV models, company officials have said.

State and local leaders have touted Hyundai’s on-site jobs and investment as well as commitments to bring thousands more jobs at suppliers around Georgia as justification for a record-breaking $1.8 billion incentive package for the Bryan County factory.

So far, two major Hyundai suppliers have announced plans to build factories near the Georgia coast.

The Bartow County battery facility will likely command a similar package of incentives, including grants, tax breaks, infrastructure and free worker training.

Pat Wilson, the state’s commissioner of economic development, told the AJC the state has been engaged with SK on this project for more than six months. SK has joint ventures with Ford and also makes batteries for Volkswagen.

Wilson said the company was looking to expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity, and Hyundai has been looking for a partner to expand its electrification efforts.

The Biden administration wants to expand battery production in the U.S., but much of the supply chain does not exist here and is dominated by China.

“The timing is going to move very quickly,” Wilson said. “We’re not producing enough batteries as it is in the United States.”

Wilson said SK and Hyundai will lean on the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia’s Quick Start worker training program to help staff the future factory.

“Bartow is a metro county, one of the fastest growing in the state,” Wilson said. “It is in a good place to supply the workers they need.”