A.M. ATL: Three hours of chaos

Morning, y’all! Expect high temperatures to approach 90 degrees (before we get even hotter to end the week).

Newsletter wise, get ready to discuss a highway project delayed under unusual circumstances, the latest on a missing 12-year-old Gainesville girl and a very interesting candidate for the next superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. You can put the Braves’ Ludacris bobblehead night on your calendar, too.

But first: two violent and chaotic incidents in Atlanta.

DOWNTOWN MAYHEM

A shooting at a downtown Atlanta food court and a deadly transit bus hijacking turned a quiet Tuesday afternoon into chaos.

Here’s what we know so far about both incidents, which started just a few blocks apart.

THE SHOOTING: Police say 34-year-old Morrow resident Jeremy Malone walked into the food court at the heart of the Peachtree Center office and shopping district around 2:15 p.m.

He had “a brief altercation” with another person before pulling out a gun and shooting them.

As other bystanders fled, Malone allegedly shot two more people.

He walked farther into the food court and encountered an off-duty Atlanta police officer, who shot him.

Malone survived and has since been released from the hospital. Police described him as a convicted felon who served time for armed robbery.

“This is an individual that should never have been possessing a gun,” APD chief Darin Schierbaum said. “An individual that should never have placed this community in harm.”

The victims also survived and are in stable condition, according to the GBI. They include a 47-year-old man from Grayson, a 69-year-old woman from East Point and a 70-year-old woman from Atlanta.

THE HIJACKING: About two hours later, a fight broke out on a Gwinnett County transit bus while it was on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in downtown Atlanta.

Police responded to the call — but the bus rolled out, the driver held at gunpoint.

One of 17 passengers aboard was later shot and killed, but we don’t know exactly when.

Authorities ultimately took 39-year-old Joseph Grier (another convicted felon) into custody after a chase that spanned three counties.

After it drove off, police and state troopers caught up with the bus on I-85 in DeKalb County, not far from Spaghetti Junction. The bus crossed into Gwinnett County, exited onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard and headed south. It rammed or sideswiped cars while moving through traffic.

Around 5:15 p.m., about 45 minutes into the chase, authorities managed to surround and stop the bus. Location: Hugh Howell Road near Tucker.

THE CONTEXT: After reaching historic peaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, violent crime has declined in Atlanta and other major American cities. New data released by the FBI this week suggests that trend is continuing.

But Tuesday’s incidents both took place in the middle of the day in busy areas of the city, adding to a growing list of very public calamities — right on the heels of a water crisis, to boot.

Stay tuned to AJC.com throughout the day for updates and reactions to both incidents. And keep reading for more news.

RELIEF IN SIGHT?

Speaking of the water crisis: Atlanta officials say business owners affected by last week’s water main breaks could see money from the city’s $5 million relief fund hit their bank accounts next month.

The breaks and subsequent boil water advisories affected nearly 7,000 businesses, many which lost tens of thousands of dollars.

The city says only those who don’t submit insurance claims are eligible for relief funds.

METRO ROUND-UP

» Calvin Watts is superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia’s largest district. He’s also a finalist for the same job at Atlanta Public Schools.

» Authorities fear 12-year-old Gainesville girl Maria Gomez-Perez, who went missing nearly two weeks ago, may be in danger. Multiple agencies continue working the case.

» Here’s a wild one: State officials say work on widening Ga. 9 in the Milton area may not move forward for three years — because an employee lied about acquiring the necessary properties.

ATTORNEY ANGST

Many Atlanta defense attorneys expressed outrage over the behavior of Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville (pictured above), who held the lawyer representing rapper Young Thug in contempt this week. One prominent attorney called the judge “unconscionable” and “a bully.”

The fallout could further complicate what’s already the longest-running criminal trial in state history.

‘GET THE BALL TO BIJAN’

Good news, Falcons fans. Mandatory minicamp is underway and head coach Raheem Morris has very clear plans for running back Bijan Robinson.

“In the simplest form as you can possibly make it: Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can, in as many ideal situations as you possibly can,” he said.

MORE SPORTS ‘HIGHLIGHTS’

» The Braves lost their fourth game in a row, a 4-0 affair against the Orioles. But they did announce a Sept. 4 Ludacris bobblehead giveaway, so that’s something?

» The Atlanta Dream lost to previously winless Washington Mystics, 87-68. Yikes. Up next: A Thursday night road date with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

» Atlanta United players say it’s partly their fault manager Gonzalo Pineda got fired.

A FAMILY LEGACY

There’s a new executive chef over at Murphy’s Restaurant in Virginia-Highland. But if Matt McCarthy feels familiar, it’s because his dad, Gregg, worked there, too.

“He’s a far better cook than I ever was,” the elder McCarthy said.

ON THIS DATE

June 12, 1987

U.S. President Ronald Reagan uttered his famous words to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, re: the Berlin Wall: “Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. If you seek peace ... if you seek liberalization, tear down this wall.”

The wall, which prevented East Berliners from fleeing to the West, fell a little over two years later.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer John Spink captured this stunning photo of suspended workers cleaning the side of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ONE MORE THING

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, America’s most dominant food scarfer, won’t participate in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest next month. Why, you ask? Because he signed a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods — which recently launched a line of vegan dogs.

Until next time.