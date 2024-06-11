Atlanta Braves

Bobblehead will be a part of Braves’ Ludacris Night

Braves will host the Rockies on Sept. 4
Rapper Ludacris performs at the Braves' World Series celebration in 2021.

By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago

The Braves will host Ludacris Night at Truist Park on Sept. 4 in a celebration of the Grammy Award winning rapper and actor, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Braves will host the Rockies on Sept. 4. Ludacris will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and there will be a bobblehead giveaway for the first 15,000 fans as part of the festivities.

Ludacris has a connection with his hometown Braves. He performed at their World Series celebration in 2021 and was part of their launch video for the City Connect uniforms in 2023.

The first 15,000 fans through that gates at the Braves' Sept. 4 game against the Rockies will receive a Ludacis bobblehead.

The team said that “Ludacris Night is part of the Braves’ efforts to pay homage to local Atlanta musical legends, showcase the city’s historic impact on culture and the music industry, and spotlight up-and-coming artists.”

Ludacris moved to Atlanta in high school and graduated from Banneker High School in 1995 and began his music career in the city.

