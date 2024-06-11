Missing Gainesville girl likely in danger, Hall County sheriff says

Sheriff Gerald Couch acknowledged that Maria may have willingly left her home.

Asked if Maria was thought to be in danger, Couch replied, “Well, she’s 12 years old and she’s been gone a week and a half, so I think that answers your question. She’s a child, and to be gone that long, that’s a serious issue.”

“But yes, I do consider her in danger. Very much so,” Couch said.

The FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, GBI, Gainesville Police Department and the Consulate General of Guatemala, have joined the Hall County Sheriff’s Department in the search, Couch said.

According to Couch, investigators have visited Maria’s home several times and conducted multiple interviews with family members, friends and her school acquaintances. The team has employed forensics techniques, electronics and K-9 units to thoroughly search the home and other areas. Representatives from the Guatemalan consulate and FBI agents trained in Guatemalan dialect assisted local investigators as they interviewed members of Maria’s community.

Investigators conducted targeted ground searches using drone teams and K-9s, searched Lake Lanier and seized multiple phones, the contents of which are being investigated, he said.

Couch has faced questions about why he didn’t issue a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert) after Maria disappeared.

He said the conditions of the case did not meet the criteria for a Levi’s Call as set by the GBI. He pointed out that the sheriff’s office could only offer a generic description of Maria, and did not have a description of a suspected abductor or their vehicle.

While no Levi’s Call went out, Couch said the sheriff’s office performed a “media blitz” that included posters, digital billboards and distribution of an alert through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Any tips regarding Maria’s disappearance should be directed to the sheriff’s office’s special investigations unit at 770-503-3232 or intelrequest@hallcounty.org. Tips may also be phoned in to 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.