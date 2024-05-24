A.M. ATL: The Long Memorial Day weekend

Howdy all!

I’m Leon Stafford, southside metro reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I’m sitting in for Tyler Estep today. It’s going to be a mixed day of clouds and possible isolated storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Today’s newsletter features a win for north Atlanta drivers who’ve had to detour around the bridge at Cheshire Bridge Road for months (hint: the bridge has been reopened) and a loss of credibility for Delta Air Lines with East Tennessee State University golfers (hint: is that what you do with baggage?). There’s also a chance the federal government might come to the American public’s rescue with rising concert ticket prices.

Now, let’s get to it.

***

REMEMBERING FALLEN SOLDIERS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Memorial Day weekend is finally here and before we start thinking about hot dogs, vacations, movies, innings at Truist Park and long security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, let’s take time to remember servicemembers who paid the ultimate price.

The first observance of Memorial Day came in 1868 — three years after the end of the Civil War — and was then known as Decoration Day. It became an official federal holiday in 1971 after an act of Congress changed the date of celebration from every May 30 to the last Monday in May.

Communities across metro Atlanta will come together Monday to commemorate those who gave their lives in service of the nation. Ceremonies include a keynote from retired Marine Gen. Dale Alford in Alpharetta, “Dunwoody Idol” contestant Grace Jacob performing the national anthem at the DeKalb County city’s ceremony, and an obstacle course-themed youth competition for children ages 9 to 18 in Peachtree Corners intended to increase appreciation of military service.

And for those looking for a robust salute all weekend, Stone Mountain Park will celebrate our fallen soldiers today through Monday, including the 116th Army Band playing Saturday and Sunday.

Other things to remember:

Traffic nightmare: Here’s when traffic will be at its worst.

Guidance: Looking for something to do? Check out this list.

Stay safe: Don’t forget your sunscreen. Dermatologists are worried about our sunscreen habits, or lack thereof.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

***

TRAGEDY IN SAVANNAH

Credit: Facebookj Credit: Facebookj

Friends of former Alpharetta family killed in Savannah boating accident during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend still coping with their deaths.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» The bridge at Cheshire Bridge Road is once again fully traversable. A portion of the north Atlanta road that has been closed for five months because of a fire was reopened late Wednesday.

» Hours of body camera footage was released late Wednesday by Atlanta police of last month’s pro-Palestinian protests on Emory University’s campus.

» Family, dignitaries and friends celebrated the legacy of Atlanta Braves icon Henry “Hank” Aaron on Thursday. A statue of Aaron was unveiled for the first time at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

***

DELTA SEEKING A MULLIGAN?

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Really Delta?

The Atlanta-based airline has issued a mea culpa after coming under fire for a viral video of a baggage handler carelessly flinging golf bags from an airplane conveyor belt onto a tarmac in San Diego. The bags belonged to the East Tennessee State University’s men’s golf team, which took to X to chide the Atlanta giant for its extraordinary care of others’ belongings.

“Nice of @Delta to handle our clubs with such care...” the team wrote in the post Tuesday, with apparent sarcasm, reports The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi.

Responded Delta, “We apologize to the ETSU Golf team and ask for a mulligan on how their equipment was handled.”

***

NATION AND WORLD

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, the concert/sports ticketing giant. A focus will be on breaking the company up to encourage more competition.

***

The hurricane season could be extremely active this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, with between 17 and 25 named storms expected.

***

MAN DOWN

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis won’t be playing Saturday against LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He continues to recover from a hamstring injury, one of many injuries he’s struggled with since joining the club ahead of last season.

***

The NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences said Thursday they have agreed to pay nearly $2.8 billion to settle a host of antitrust claims.

***

LIVING AND ARTS

Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day. How to know the difference.

***

Hartsfield-Jackson International offers a bounty of options for those waiting for their plane to depart this Memorial Day weekend. Here is a rundown of offerings.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Georgia state representative accused of falsely claiming membership in Black sorority

» Warnock, Dickens attend White House dinner to honor Kenyan President William Ruto

» Metro Atlanta added 7,700 jobs last month in slightly weaker-than-usual growth for April

» Atlanta broke ground Thursday on a new independent senior affordable housing project

» Fulton grand jury indicts Carrollton man accused of killing his son on murder charge

***

ON THIS DATE

May 24, 1940

A copy of The Atlanta Journal is among the items stored in Oglethorpe University’s “Crypt of Civilization,” a sort of room-sized time capsule meant to remain sealed until the year 8113.

Yes, 8113.

School president Thornwell Jacobs envisioned the undertaking as doing “our archaeological duty” by preserving records of “20th century civilization.” It’s still there, behind a sealed stainless steel door in Phoebe Hearst Hall.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

HOMER!

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Associated Press’ Erin Hooley captures Atlanta Braves’ Jarred Kelenic as he hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in Chicago.

***

ONE MORE THING

Do you have the voice of an angel and want to use it to encourage those who are fleet of foot? Well, have I got a job for you.

Two singers are needed to perform the National Anthem for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race, one for the official race on July 4 and a youth singer for the Peachtree Jr. race on July 3.

The deadline for audition submissions is this weekend, so please hurry. We can’t wait to hear you slay on our national treasure.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.