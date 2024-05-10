Do you have the voice to sing the national anthem before the Peachtree Road Race?

Before runners begin their 10K Peachtree Road Race journey, they will stand with their hands on their hearts while the national anthem is sung. This has never changed, even when the race was virtual.

But first we have to find singers — and that’s where you come in.

Every year, we reach out to the public for national anthem auditions. We’re looking for a singer to perform before the Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth, as well as a youth singer to perform before the Peachtree Jr. race on July 3.

Here’s how it works: Singers can record themselves performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and submit their audition videos below through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Entrants must be Georgia residents. Singers for the Peachtree Road Race sweepstakes must be 15 or older. Youth singers must be 10-14, and their auditions must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.

Once we’ve received all the auditions, Atlanta Track Club will select finalists for each of the two categories. Then our readers will vote for their favorites to perform ahead of the races.

AJC Peachtree Road Race National Anthem Contest — Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST TEN YEARS OF AGE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED.

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this AJC Peachtree Road Race National Anthem Contest (“Contest”). Void where prohibited by law. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents of the state of Georgia who are 10 years of age or older at the time of entry (parental consent is required for entrants under the age of 18). Employees and contractors of Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC (the “Sponsor”), Atlanta Track Club, and their respective affiliated companies, contractors and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees and contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How to Enter. Enter beginning at 3:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, May 10, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, May 26, 2024 (the “Entry Period”).

The Contest voting period begins at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Monday, June 3, 2024, and continues through at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, June 9, 2024 (the “Voting Period”).

Entry Submission. Within the Entry Period, access the Entry Form and submit all of the required information, including a link to a YouTube video in which the entrant sings The National Anthem (an “Entry”). A limit of four (4) individuals may be included in each submitted video. Each video submission must be in English, be an authentic, original video, and the entrant must own the copyright of the video submitted.

The entrant must appear in the video and be at least 10 years of age, and no other individuals under the age of 18 may appear in the video. If the entrant is over the age of 18, they may include family members in the video who are under 18 years of age.

The parents or legal guardians of entrants, between 10 and 17 years of age, must consent to the submission of the video. Videos must not have been published or displayed previously. Any music used in a submitted video must be an original composition of a entrant or in the public domain.

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entries received from any person or Instagram account after the first Entry received from that person or Instagram account or household will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry must be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights, or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules.

Entrants warrant that any individuals of any age shown in the video furnished, have been informed that their video has been entered in a Contest and have no objection to the entrant’s submission and Sponsor’s display and posting of such video for purposes of this Contest. Videos must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary minor editing. All entries may be posted on all Sponsor’s websites or social media profiles, or displayed on Sponsor’s newscasts, at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Entry.

Winner Selection. All eligible entries will be evaluated by a team of judges from Atlanta Track Club and the top five (5) video submissions will be posted on Sponsor’s website www.ajc.com) and open for public voting by individuals who are 13 years or older throughout the Voting Period. Voters will cast their vote by selecting the video that they consider the best. Limit one vote per day per person during the Contest Period. The video entry with the highest percentage of recorded eligible votes at the conclusion of the Voting Period will be the winner. In the event of a tie, the winning entry will be randomly selected by the Sponsor from among the tied entries. Decisions of Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

Prizes and Odds. Two winners will be selected.

Main Prize: One winner (age 15 and up) will get to sing the National Anthem for the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2024.

Junior Prize: One winner (age 10-14) will get to sing the National Anthem at the Peachtree Junior on July 3, 2024.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. The potential winner will be notified on or about Friday, June 14, 2024 via the email address provided in their Entry Form. Potential winners notified via email must respond to Sponsor’s email within 48 hours to confirm his/her/their acceptance of the Prize (“Acceptance Period”).

Winners are subject to verification, including verification of age. A potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in the USA (that is not a PO box) to coordinate the receipt of their prize. Upon Sponsor’s receipt of the potential winner’s email address and mailing address, the potential winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify his/her/their eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, signing a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) completing a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D. If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner selected.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Contest; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Atlanta Track Club, and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Contest without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, participation in the Contest constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration.

PRIVACY: All personal data provided in connection with the Contest is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. You agree that all personal data submitted for the Contest is (a) yours or (b) you have the authority to share if you are submitting on behalf of a minor. If you are submitting you minor child as a participant in the Contest, you consent to AJC and its partners, sponsors, contractors, and providers processing your child’s personal data as reasonably necessary in order to participate in the Contest. Personal Data processed in connection with the Contest may be published in the AJC and shared with applicable third parties, including the Atlanta Track Club as necessary to carry out the Contest. Upon conclusion of the Contest, all Personal Data held by Sponsor will be deleted or otherwise made inaccessible except as required by law. To the extent that participants upload or otherwise share personal data with third parties, including YouTube, such information is governed by the privacy policies and other terms and conditions of those providers and participants agree to seek any remedies from such third parties.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Contest-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Contest or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Contest be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

TAMPERING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Contest is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the contest.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Contest, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Contest), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA.

WINNER’S LIST: The list of winners will be made available via inquiry to jay.schultz@coxinc.com, on or around July 1, 2024.

Third Party Disclaimer: By entering this Contest, entrants agree to release Google, YouTube, and their affiliated entities and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Contest.

THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Contest is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Contest or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC d/b/a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Contest must be directed to the Sponsor only, and NOT to Google or YouTube.