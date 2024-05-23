Looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend in metro Atlanta? Stone Mountain Park is hosting its annual salute to the troops fireworks show, and you’ll hear everything from bluegrass to Bach at Suwanee’s patriotic event.

And if you love jazz, don’t miss the free three-day Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

MomoCon

Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27. $50 Friday, $60 Saturday, $50 Sunday, $45 Monday, $100 four-day pass, all plus taxes and fees. Special events and workshops have separate fees. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Get your geek on by wearing costumes or cosplaying, browsing the exhibitors hall and meeting voice talent, designers, writers and more. The event encompasses American and Japanese animation, gaming, comics and costuming.

UniverSoul Circus

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, May 24; noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25; noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. $27.50 and up. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.

Celebrate 30 years of fun under the big top with acrobats, skaters, extreme riders and more.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27. Free. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta.

Hear and see 15 artists from all over the world over three days in this free event that celebrates the music, art and culture of jazz.

Cobb

Bloomin’ Fest

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Free admission. Legion Park, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell. 404-954-2576.

Come out to Legion Park for live music, food trucks, ax throwing, face painting, game trucks and bouncy houses.

Summer Reading Kick-off: Big Ideas Bubble Party

10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24. Smyrna Public Library patio, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2860.

Bring your kids ages 3-12 to kick off the Smyrna Library’s summer reading program with bubbles, fun and reading.

Made in Puerto Rico: Eli Castro Comedy Show

8 p.m. Saturday, May 25. $40-$45. Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Laugh along with Eli Castro and “life, liberty and the pursuit of Spanglish” as he takes on his Puerto Rican heritage and American culture.

DeKalb

Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day Weekend

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. attractions open, 9:30 p.m. light show Friday, May 24; 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. attractions open, 9:30 p.m. light show Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. One free attractions ticket for active duty, veterans and retired military personnel with valid ID, plus save up to 35% off per person for immediate family members at the ticket plaza inside the park. Regular attractions tickets online $39.99 adults, $34.99 kids. Daily parking $20, annual parking $40. 1000 Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Enjoy Stone Mountain’s attractions and stay for the Music Across America Drone and Light Show followed by a special salute to the troops with an extended fireworks finale (included with attractions ticket.)

Handmade Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Free admission and parking. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.

Shop local for handmade goods, arts, crafts and more, and make sure to visit the teen vendor zone. Music will be provided by a live DJ.

Summer Pool Party Kick-off

Noon-3 p.m., pool open u til 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Browns Mill Aquatic Center, 4929 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Help open the Browns Mill Aquatic Center’s summer season with time in the pool, DJ entertainment, interactive activities and free food.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. Free admission. Grove at Wills Park (behind the Alpharetta Community Center,) 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta.

Shop for handmade goods ranging from decor to delicacies created by more than 100 artists.

Roswell Riverside Sounds: Emily Nenni

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Free. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-641-3705.

Enjoy classic honky tonk spiked with country, soul and rock ‘n’ roll from singer/songwriter Emily Nenni. Feel free to bring chairs and blankets to spread out as you’re surrounded by scenery and trails along the Chattahoochee River. Beer, wine, sangria and food will be available to purchase.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. $10. Autrey Mill Nature Center Amphitheater, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek.

Bring a blanket and lawn chair and settle in to watch a performance of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” a lighthearted comedy in a modern-day concept.

Gwinnett

Splash Bash

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Splash Pad at Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. 770-921-2210.

Join DJ Matt at the splash pad for a kids’ dance party featuring family ,friendly tunes and games.

Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach

7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Wear your red, white and blue for a day of family fun, including a musical salute to our troops and veterans, food trucks, a performance by the Main Street Symphony Orchestra and a regional bluegrass music act. Fort Moore’s Parachute Silver Wings Exhibition Team may also conduct a demonstration, weather permitting.

Plant Sale and Swap

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Slow Pour Brewing Co., 407 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville.

Buy and swap plants at this Plant Friends ATL event hosted by Slow Pour Brewing Co.